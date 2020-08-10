Share:

Peshawar - Petrol Pumps Owners Association (PPOA) has expressed concern over the collection of heavy fines, harassment, arresting of staffs and sealing of filling stations on pretext of violating the district administration orders regarding ban on sale of petrol to bikers without helmet in the provincial metropolis.

The PPOA office-bearers during a meeting with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, here on Sunday complained that on refusal the bikers had tortured and wounded the petrol pumps managers and other staff. They demanded that ban imposed by the district authorities on sale of petrol to bikers without helmets should be lifted immediately as it was affecting their business.

SCCI president said it was duty of traffic police, excise department and other relevant government departments to enforce road safety rules instead of forcing petrol pumps owners/business community to implement such rules by hook and crook.

He claimed that the district administration had charged Rs.5000 to Rs.10,000 fines from per petrol pump on pretext of violation of ban on sale of petrol to bikers without helmet, which was completely unfair with the business community already badly affected by corona lockdown.

The SCCI president lamented that incidents of cash snatching on petrol pumps had also increased due to lack of adequate security, which was a great question mark on performance of the government departments concerned.

Maqsood Pervaiz urged the district administration to stop imposing heavy fines, arresting petrol pumps staff and their harassment with various tactics, otherwise the business community would be compelled to launch a protest movement in the provincial capital.

The SCCI president demanded that notification regarding ban on sale of petrol to bikers without helmet should be withdrawn. He said the business-friendly policies would have long-lasting impacts to flourish businesses, ultimately contributing to the national economy.