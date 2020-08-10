Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday dared the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate him for the charges levelled against him and maintained that he would come clean.

"I have done nothing wrong. My conscience is clear", he said, while talking to the media after inauguration of a tree plantation campaign launched to mark Tiger Force Day in Punjab.

Usman Budar stressed that he was ready to appear before the NAB, not once but for ten times if summoned by the anti-graft body. He recalled that he had earlier appeared before the Supreme Court, Lahore High Court, Islamabad High Court and FIA and he would also appear before the NAB now.

The chief minister affirmed that he neither had done anything wrong nor would he allow anyone to do so.

He asked the media persons to look into the file in question and tell him if there was any mentioning of the CM Office in it. He insisted that there was no link to the CM Office anywhere in the file. He advised the authorities not to believe in hearsay. "Record is available, you can read the file along with documents and everything would be clear to you", he maintained.

Usman Buzdar informed that many official files were processed on a daily basis and not every file was submitted before the CM. He regretted that an organized propaganda campaign had been launched against the PTI government from the very onset and a befitting reply to this propaganda was also being given on a daily basis.

He remarked that in his capacity as the chief minister , he had performed his duties according to rules, regulations, law and was still going by the book in all matters. He maintained that all affairs of the government were being run under the rules of business. Usman Buzdar reiterated that he had always followed and upheld the law along with fully implementing the rules of procedure.

To another question, he maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent visit to Lahore also met with elected representatives and commended the steps taken by the Punjab government to eradicate the pandemic along with appreciating the performance of administration in this regard.

He remarked that Punjab was undoubtedly a big province and was also confronted with problems. "I am not saying that everything is fine here. There may be some problems but wherever issues come to surface, I take prompt action", he said.

He regretted that false news had been aired to do character assassination. He asked his opponents to take on him on some constructive point. To another question, the chief minister said those hurling false accusations should keep on doing their work and he would continue with his chores.

He underscored that he would go to every nook and corner of the province and would work for the uplift and betterment of the people.

Answering another question, Usman Buzdar said that Ravi RiverFront Urban Development Project would prove to be a game changer project and this was the biggest project of Pakistan. He deplored that no previous government had the will and initiative to launch this project. He said that the new city would stretch out on 46 kilometres of land. He informed that three barrages would be constructed and a new city would be inhabited on the pattern of Singapore and Dubai.

He apprised that international quality facilities would be provided in this new city and added that a lake would also be made which would have the capacity of storing 585,000 cusec water under this project. He highlighted that with the setting up of this lake, not only the ecosystem of the river would improve but underground water level will also be restored.

The CM illustrated that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and to eradicate water and environmental pollution, green zones would be established in which 6 million saplings would be planted. He said that after Islamabad this would be the first city of Pakistan which would be inhabited through proper planning in which the latest medical city, sports city, tourism, entertainment city, finance city, innovative city, education city and 12 different specialized cities would be established.

He stated that overseas Pakistanis, national and international investors would be provided opportunities to make secure investment worth billions of rupees. He apprised that 90 per cent items would be locally manufactured being used in the Ravi RiverFront Urban Development Project which would promote Pakistani industry and would escalate economic activities.

The CM was also given a briefing with regard to plant saplings under tree plantation campaign especially in Lahore for the promotion of urban forest. He was also donned with a tiger force cap.