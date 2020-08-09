Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Rubber Tyres and Tubes imports during FY 2019-20 reduced by 22.56 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year. According to PBS, the transport group imports came down from $139,415 thousand in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to $107,966 thousand of the same period of current financial year. During the period from July-June this year, imports of Rubber crude including synth/reclaimed reduced by 7.43 per cent, worth $159,204 thousand as compared the imports valuing $171,977 thousand of same period of last year, it added. Meanwhile, Wood and Cork imports decreased by 16.38 per cent, worth $118,784 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $142,057 thousand of the corresponding period of last year. During the period under review, Jute imports also came down by 12.92 per cent, valuing $30,794 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $35,364 thousand of same period of last year.