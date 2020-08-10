Share:

ISLAMABAD - Here she is again, Rumer Willis, hard not to be mentioned when your parents are two of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Rumer has inherited her features from both Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, though we are unsure whether she’s more like her Mom or Dad. The star daughter decided to pursue acting after being done with colleges and further education, and though she’s had small parts in movies since the ’90s, her claim to fame came from the movie House Bunny. These days, Rumer Willis is busy with her show Empire; we hope she makes it big and obviously make a great name for herself.