LAHORE - Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that sanctity of mosques and sacred religious places will be maintained at all costs.According to official sources here on Sunday, the minister,while taking notice of the alleged song video recorded in Wazir Khan Mosque, directed Auqaf Secretary Dr Arshaad Ahmad to send the inquiry report about the incident to the Minister’s office within seven days, besides taking action against responsibles.Secretary had appointed Director Finance Abdul Waheed as inquiry officer.