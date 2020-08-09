LAHORE-Pakistan opener Shan Masood’s solid first-innings century and crucial second innings knocks by the England pair of Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler reflect in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, which were updated on Sunday after the first Test in Manchester. 

According to press release issued by the ICC here on Sunday, left-hander Masood’s knock of 156, which helped Pakistan take a 107-run first innings lead, has lifted him 14 places to a career-best 19th position, making him the second highest ranked Test batsman from his side after sixth-placed Babar Azam. Masood’s previous best was 32nd position in February this year. 

Player of the Match Woakes has progressed 18 places to 78th position after figuring in a 139-run sixth-wicket stand with Buttler that guided England to a three-wicket win. Woakes, who scored 19 and 84 in the match, has also jumped to seventh position in the list of all-rounders. Buttler’s innings of 38 and 75 have lifted him from 44th to 30th while Ollie Pope has attained a career-best 36th position after scoring 62 and seven.

Voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from KP resumes

In the bowlers’ list, Pakistan leg-spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan have made notable gains. Shah, a formerly top-ranked bowler, has moved up two places to 22nd place after finishing with eight wickets in the match. Shadab has re-entered the rankings at a career-best 69th position. For England, Stuart Broad remains in third position after taking six wickets in the match, but has closed the gap with New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner to seven points. Jofra Archer’s four wickets have helped him advance two places to 37th in the list. 

In the ICC World Test Championship points table, England have moved to 266 points, within 30 points of second-placed Australia. India lead the table with 360 points, New Zealand are fourth with 180 points and Pakistan fifth at 140. Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Pak-China border via Khunjerab Pass to be opened from tonight

 

 

BATSMEN (TOP 10)

 

RANK                            PLAYER         TEAM          PTS           AVG

1       Steve Smith          Aus              911          62.84

2       Virat Kohli            Ind               886          53.62

3       M Labuschagne   Aus             827*!         63.43

4       Kane Williamson  NZ               812          50.99

Read Salah warns of Israeli plans against Al-Aqsa

5       David Warner      Aus              793          48.94

6       Babar Azam          Pak              791          44.74

7       Ben Stokes          Eng              775          37.84

8       C Pujara               Ind               766          48.66

9       Joe Root              Eng              742          48.05

10         Ajinkya Rahane        Ind       726       42.88

UNGA President-elect reaches Ministry of Foreign Affairs

OTHER SELECTED RANKINGS

 

RANK PLAYER                TEAM            PTS           AVG

19       Shan Masood      Pak             653!          33.62

30       Jos Buttler        Eng              589          32.31

36       Ollie Pope           Eng            564*!         42.20

78       Chris Woakes     Eng              396          27.25

President-elect of UNGA arrives in Islamabad on 2-day visit

 

 

ALL-ROUNDERS (TOP FIVE)

 

RANK PLAYER                             TEAM                 PTS

1         Ben Stokes                      Eng                   464

2         Jason Holder                   WI                    447

3         Ravindra Jadeja             Ind                    397

Pakistan, China working for transparency in CPEC: Chairman NAB

4         Mitchell Starc                Aus                   298

5         R Ashwin                            Ind                    281

 

 

 

BOWLERS (TOP 10)

 

RANK                              PLAYER       TEAM         PTS            AVG

1       Pat Cummins           Aus            904         21.82

US will reduce troops in Afghanistan to 'less than 5,000': Mark Esper

2       Neil Wagner            NZ             843         26.60

3       Stuart Broad        Eng            836         27.79

4       Tim Southee             NZ             812!        29.00

5       Jason Holder          WI              810         26.69

6       Kagiso Rabada       SA             802         22.95

7       Mitchell Starc      Aus            797         26.97

11 members of Pakistani Hindu migrant family found dead in India

8       Jasprit Bumrah      Ind            779*        20.33

9       Trent Boult             NZ             770         27.65

10      Josh Hazlewood   Aus            769         26.20

10      Mohammad Abbas Pak           769*        20.84

 

OTHER SELECTED RANKINGS

 

RANK PLAYER                  TEAM              PTS         AVG

Balochistan Govt. declared emergency in hospitals   

22      Yasir Shah            Pak               623         30.16

37      Jofra Archer      Eng              412*        29.21

69         Shadab Khan            Pak     202*!     36.64