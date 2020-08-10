Share:

ISLAMABAD - Simon Cowell broke his back while test riding his electric bicycle in Malibu, California, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The English record executive and host of America’s Got Talent is being treated in hospital and will have surgery. “Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a spokesperson for Cowell told THR. “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.” n follow-up correspondence, the spokesperson told THR, “Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening.”