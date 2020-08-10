Share:

LAHORE - Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), MNA Dr Seemi Bokhari while greeting the youth of Tiger Force said that by planting the largest trees in the history of the country in a single day, Tiger Force has made a new history. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan will continue to move forward with such achievements and the opposition will continue to make noise. Talking on Sunday, Dr Seemi Bokhari said that Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister of Pakistan who does not want to come to power and build factories and palaces but his life’s purpose is only to make Pakistan strong and prosperous. There is no precedent for the achievements that Pakistan has achieved in this tenure. Inshallah, every coming day will bring a message of progress and prosperity in Pakistan. The people of Pakistan are fortunate to have an honest leader like Imran Khan, who is fighting for the development and prosperity of 220 million people of Pakistan and not for personal interests and Pakistan is developing rapidly. All the promises made by the government will be fulfilled.