Share:

Gujranwala - Provincial Minister for Environment Bau Muhammad Rizwan and Provincial Agriculture Minister Noman Ahmed Langrial said Sunday that trees were beauty of the land. They said this while planting saplings in connection with Tigers Force Day here at Education Board and Christian College Gujranwala. They said apart from government departments every citizen should plant a tree and this campaign should not be taken as tradition but it should be considered as national and moral obligation to promote clean and pleasant environment.