FAISALABAD - Two persons committed suicide over domestic disputes in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that a 29-year-old Shamim Bibi, resident of chak No 280-RB swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

She was shifted to hospital in critical condition but died.

In other incident, 27-year-old Abdur Rehman, resident of chak No 258-RB consumed poisonous bottle when his family reprimanded him over a minor domestic dispute.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors tried their best to save his life but he breathed his last.