LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated tree plantation campaign on Sunday by planting a sapling at Shadman Market Park on the eve of Tiger Force Day.

Buzdar planted a fig sapling and prayed for the success of tree plantation campaign. Addressing the participants in the ceremony, he congratulated the youth members of Tiger Force along with Usman Dar and for inauguration of the tree plantation campaign.

He disclosed that more than 12 lac saplings are being planted across Punjab on Tiger Force Day adding that saplings are being planted in 522 various ceremonies being organised across the province.

He highlighted that the target of planting one lac 60 thousand saplings has been fixed at 51 various places of Lahore on Sunday.

He informed that 62 different species of saplings have been planted on 154 kanal acres of land in order to promote urban forest in Lahore.

He illustrated that forest is being developed in Shadman Market Park under a Japanese Miyawaki to plant saplings and added that more than 9 thousand saplings are being planted in the forest which would grow into trees in coming few months.

He stated that Miyawaki was the latest technology under which saplings planted grow ten times faster as compared to a normal planted sapling. He highlighted that such saplings absorbed 40 percent carbon dioxide which sufficiently reduced environmental pollution.

The CM emphasized that urban forest was need of the time and resolved to further promote it. Usman Buzdar pledged that the government would provide clean and green Pakistan to the new generations by planting maximum trees. He appealed to the citizens to properly look after the trees.

Buzdar vowed that his government was fully determined to meet the target set by Prime Minister Imran Khan to plant ten billion tsunami trees.

He appreciated that the youth members of the Tiger Force are participating with full zeal and vigour in this national campaign.

CM apprised that we will also establish a new forest on a vast area of land in Sialkot. He urged the masses, elected representatives and youth to plant saplings and look after them as well.

CM highlighted that Ravi River Front Urban Development Project is a mega programme launched by PTI government.

He added that 60 lac saplings will be planted under this project which would bring significant positive change in the environment.