Peshawar - Throngs of visitors descended on the country’s tourist attractions to make the most of their summer vacations after the government allowed all major tourist spots to open after the coronavirus closure.

Soon after the announcement by the government to open tourist spots, tourists started heading to Swat, Murree, Nathia Gali, Thandiani among other tourist destinations as tourism resumed on August 8.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed on roads leading to these breathtaking spots due to a high influx of visitors. Pakistan had shut tourism in March after coronavirus cases began emerging in the country.

Thursday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had announced that the government has decided to reopen dine-in restaurants, cafes, cinemas, parks and gyms from August 10 after a nearly five-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All schools and other educational institutions in the country will reopen from September 15.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has instructed the local administrations of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir to ensure that all tourists wear face masks to avoid any potential spread of Covid-19.

On August 8, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had directed the provinces to work out guidelines for tourists in view of the pandemic.