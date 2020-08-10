Share:

BADIN/ MIRPURKHAS - Widespread rains coupled with strong winds swept through Badin district and adjoining areas on Saturday and Sunday.

Most parts of the district, including Seerani, Talhar, Golarchi, Bhugra Memon, Kadhan, Tando Bago, Behdmi and Matli received moderate rainfall that started at around mid-day on Sunday and continued for several hours.

Rainwater accumulated in several low-lying areas of the city and other towns, forcing people to remain indoors. At the same time, major part of the district plunged into darkness due to a massive power breakdown that occurred soon after it started raining.

Almost half of city roads and localities were flooded with sewage-mixed rainwater.

Most parts of Mirpurkhas

still inundated

Low-lying areas as well as katchi abadies in the city are still under knee deep water despite the passage of two days since rains have stopped, bearing testimony to the municipal committee staff’s inefficiency.

The negligence on the part of municipal committee employees has created resentment in people.

The worse affected areas include Nawab Colony, Rajar Colony, Ghosia Colony, Pak Colony, Sial Colony, Model Town, Marvi Town, Hameed Pura Colony, Panhwer Colony, Malik Riaz Colony, Bhansinghabad street numbers 3, 4 and 5, Samanabad, Hashim Nagar, village Qaim Chohan, Nai Para, Gulshan Colony, Ismail Shah Graveyard Colony, Walkart, Aurangabad, Lalchandad, Khaskheli Para, Fauji graveyard and several other graveyards of the city. Talking to The Nation on Sunday, residents of these areas complained that they had been restricted to their homes due to the water accumulated in front of their homes. They regretted that they were still without electricity, as the Hesco staff had not bothered to repair their transformers despite the passage of several weeks.

They demanded Sindh chief minister take immediate notice of their plight, and order immediate drainage of the rainwater.