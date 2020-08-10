Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior diplomat Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Sunday took charge of Foreign Office spokesperson, replacing Aisha Farooqui.

Chaudhri is a career diplomat with 27 years experience. He is also serving at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the director-general of South Asia.

Aisha Farooqui, former spokesperson, had assumed the post in December 2019, replacing Dr Muhammad Faisal.

Chaudhri joined the Foreign Service in 1993 and had been part of several diplomatic missions abroad.

Chaudhri also served at Pakistan Embassy in Washington and the High Commission in London. As the director-general for Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey at the Foreign Office, he dealt with the Afghan peace process.

He also served at the National Security Division as the joint secretary for national security.