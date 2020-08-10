Share:

Karachi - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday chaired a meeting on power supply issues faced by the city in the presence of federal government and K-Electric representatives.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahzad Qasim, CEO K-Electric, representatives of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), and lawmakers from MQM-P, GDA and PTI. Imran Ismail said that the government would not tolerate any negligence in ensuring uninterrupted supply of power to the citizens.

“Loadshedding should end immediately as it is an injustice with the people,” the governor Sindh said.

Speaking on the occasion, Omar Ayub said that the federal government would take necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the city. The lawmakers of the ruling coalition in the federal government from Karachi expressed their anger over the performance of the K-Electric.