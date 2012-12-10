KARACHI – The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board commenced water supply to Baldia Town on Sunday after linking a 9-km-long pipeline from Northern bypass with the supply pump. The long-awaited project has been completed at a cost of Rs210 million. The supply line that stretches from Northern Bypass to Baldia Town would provide water to millions of residents in Baldia Town. The SUPARCO and LERP had provided Rs170 million for the purpose but the project couldn’t be kicked off due to technical reasons. A sum of Rs20 million was needed additionally for the KESC cables and PMTs on the way, which were provided by MPA Hanif Sheikh from his development fund allocations. The supply of water would greatly benefit the people of union councils 6, 7 and 8, as there used to be severe crisis of water especially in summer season. The project was inaugurated five years ago with Rs160 million funds from the LERP and SUPARCO. It had been pending for the want of additional Rs30 million for laying of cables and installation of PMTs by the KESC, and another Rs20 million for other technical issues. Haq Parast MPA Mohammad Hanif Sheikh provided the additional amount from his discretionary funds. With the help of Haq Parast representatives, Baldia Town Administrator Zafar Mujahid Baloch, the KW&SB after 4 months of hard work completed the project by eliminating the line faults and attaching the line with the pumping station.KW&SB Managing Director Mibahuddin Farid along with MPA Mohmmad Hanif Shaikh, Baldia Town Administrator Zafar Mujahid Baloch and Superintendent Engineer Agha Ali Mohammad Durrani commenced the water supply to Baldia Town under his observance. Baldia Town is one of the oldest residential areas of Karachi and most of the residents comprise of lower and middle working class. Union Council 6, 7 & 8 were facing a dire shortage of water supply for quite some time now, especially during the summer when the water demand is at its highest, forcing the resident to purchase the water at a very high cost.On the occasion, the KW&SB MD briefed the MPA that provision of hygienic water to the residents of Baldia Town was KW&SB’s first priority. He said that Sindh Governor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan had also approved a grant of Rs100 million for the betterment of supply structure in Baldia Town from his discretionary funds.