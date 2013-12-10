ATTOCK -State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that the government was working on priority basis to make the persons with disabilities useful members of the society. Addressing a function held in connection with World Day for Persons with Disabilities here at Govt Razia Sultana School for the Blind, he said that for the purpose, the government was taking great pains.

The minister said that the government was ensuring provision of free pick and drop, text books and other facilities to the disabled students. He said that schools for the disabled are working at tehsil level having maximum facilities. He praised the services of the teachers in making blind and disabled students useful members of the society. He asked the teachers and parents to take care of the disabled children. The state minister assured the principal of provision of maximum facilities for the blind students. Earlier, Principal Salma Faheem in her welcome address highlighted the achievements of the school and apprised the minister of the problems being faced by the school administration. Later, the state minister gave away medals and prizes to the shining students. On the occasion, PML-N District President Javed Bajuri, Vice President Saleem Shahzad, Kinza Mustafa, AC Iftikhar Alam, EDO Pervez Iqbal and a large number of students were also present.