I slamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday underlined the need for taking efficient and effective measures for preventing and combating the menace of corruption.

The President emphasised on rigorous implementation of anti-corruption laws for curbing corruption. The President was addressing a seminar titled “Say No To Corruption”, organised by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said that corruption poses grave threat to the very fabric of a society and stressed the need for determining and checking the elements fostering it. Unchecked corruption not only erodes democratic institutions and stunts economic growth but also degrades ethical values, observed the president. Therefore, there is a need to devise cohesive strategies and plan of action for fighting and uprooting corruption from the country. The president also called for further strengthening the anti-corruption departments and institutions particularly NAB enabling them to positively continue making efforts in weeding the curse of corruption. He emphasised on stringent and impartial application of rule of law for controlling and eliminating corrupt practices in the country.

The President also stressed on raising awareness against corruption adding that it was the collective social responsibility to fight and beat this menace. “Only through ensuring transparency, openness and accountability in all public affairs we can realise the dream of a corruption free society,” observed the president.

He pointed to the important role the NAB was playing in ridding the country of corruption and has received highest recognition by the people amongst other public sector organisations. He particularly lauded Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Ch for his commitment and honesty and expressed his firm belief that under his guidance NAB would further improve its efficiency in countering corruption from all segments of society. The event organised by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was held to mark the day observed to create awareness among the people about waste of huge resources that could have been used for their welfare.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the government was committed to eradicating corruption from the society and said holding of the event reflected government’s will to turn the tide and raise Pakistan’s ranking. He said fight against corruption was a new beginning and was being fought from the highest echelon’s of the government. He vowed that government would make Pakistan amongst the best governed countries of the world. He said the PML-N government was committed to good governance and institutional reforms.

Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Ch appreciated the role of the government in its commitment to eradicate corruption from the country. He said the function at the Presidency reflected “the firm resolve, unflinching commitment and continued support of the president, the state, the government and the people of Pakistan to rid our beloved country of the malaise of corruption which is eating into the very vitals of our society.”

He said objective of the seminar was to create the much needed awareness against the albatross of corruption, mobilise public opinion and together say “No” to corruption. The chairman NAB said the menace of corruption has links to a multitude of vices and leads to injustice, mistrust, suspicion and extremism. “It creates a sense of insecurity, hopelessness and despondency,” he added.

He pointed that the menace of corruption and poverty were closely interlinked.