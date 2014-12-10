LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has announced to hold countrywide protests on December 17 to mark the completion of six months of the Model Town incident.

According to a statement issued by the PAT secretariat on Tuesday, rallies, protest demonstrations will be taken out on the day and a strategy would also be made for future agitation. All the allied parties have been invited to join the protest day and the future line of action of PAT will also be announced on the day, the statement stated.

“The investigation have not started according to the Model Town incident FIR and the government-sponsored Joint Investigation Team is not acceptable to PAT and these issues will also be protested on the day.”

The statement said that the hiding the report of judicial commission was, in fact, a confession of the crime by the Punjab chief minister. “Each drop of blood of the Model Town martyrs will be held accountable and the rulers will have to answer,” it was written in the statement.

Prior to issuing this statement, PAT senior leader Sheikh Zahid Fayyaz chaired a meeting which was attended by all the regional presidents and general secretaries of the party.

Leaders from Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir also attended the meeting and endorsed the decision to hold December 17 as Protest Day.

The meeting prayed for the martyrs of Model Town incidents and quick recovery of Dr Tahirul Qadri.

Furthermore, the PAT and MWM held protests along with the PTI workers in various cities on Tuesday. They condemned the Faisalabad incident in which a PTI activist had been killed in clashes between PML-N and PTI.

PAT Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said that the rulers had chosen the path of violence. “The PML-N government has been given enough time and our patience level has reached its height. We will hold protest demonstrations on December 17 all over the country,” he added.