LAHORE - Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana has said he is unsatisfied with the performance of provincial anti corruption department.

Addressing a seminar arranged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore to commemorate the International Anti Corruption Day at Alhamra Arts Council on Wednesday, the governor urged the department to do more.

“We will have to observe every day as Anti Corruption Day, if we wanted to eradicate this evil practice,” Rajwana stated.

He was of the view that if the children of Army Public School could control terrorism by rendering sacrifices of their lives then corruption could also be controlled. “We build house with ill gotten money and paste on its top ‘Haza Min Fazal-e-Rabbi’ (all it is due to blessing of Allah).

“There is a huge fear of NAB among the people and the investigators should be very careful that no innocent person should be nabbed.”

On the other, a NAB spokesman said that Mr. Rajwana in his address appreciated the efforts of NAB in creating awareness among the masses against the menace of corruption. He also urged the members of civil society to hold their moral values high and not to get attracted towards the glitter of ill gotten wealth.

Dr Musadik Malik distributed cheques amounting to Rs26.293 million among the people affected by different scams which included both government departments and private individuals. Ahmer Bilal Sufi, Aksi Mufti and Dr Musadik Malik were also the guest speakers who elaborated various aspects of corruption and its ill effects on the society.

Addressing the gathering, NAB Director General Major (r) Syed Burhan Ali said special focus was being given to awareness and prevention activities to educate the masses about the negative effects of corruption.

As youth is the future of Pakistan, the DG said, therefore NAB has laid special emphases on youth. He added that Character Building Societies (CBS) are being set up in educational institutions and notable down to Union Council level across the country to build an effective edifice against corruption. According to the NAB spokesperson, total 10044 CBS have been formulated comprising of 1,50,000 members. However, if performance of this bureau is compared with any agency, figures tell that no parallels can be drawn, the spokesman opined.

During the seminar, the governor awarded merit certificates and cash prizes to the position-holders of different competitions held by NAB Lahore as part of its Anti Corruption Awareness Campaign.

Later on, he launched the Character Building Society (CBS) website and also inaugurated the painting/poster exhibition organised by the anti-corruption agency.

The paintings/posters displayed in the exhibition ceremony at Alhamra Art Gallery were selected from the competition held by the bureau in November.

Mismanagement was also witnessed in the ceremony when some media-men and students were not allowed to enter the premises where ceremony was being held. However spokesman of NAB Jahanzeb Chatha blamed the security protocol for the governor to be the actual reason.