ISLAMABAD - The selection board of the Pakistan Army has approved promotion of seven major generals to the rank of lieutenant general.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the officers recommended for promotion to the rank of lieutenant-general are the following; Major General Nadeem Raza, presently serving as Commandant Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Major General Humayun Aziz, presently Director-General (Welfare and Rehabilitation) at the General Headquarters, Major General Naeem Ashraf, posted at the National Defence University (NDU), Major General Muhammad Afzal, presently Director-General Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Major General Sher Afgun, Inspector-General Frontier Corps Balochistan, Major General Qazi Ikram, Director-General (Personnel Directorate) at the General Headquarters, and Major-General Bilal Akbar, Director-General Rangers (Sindh).

NEW ARMY POSTINGS

The COAS on Saturday transferred and posted newly-elevated Lt. Gen Nadeem Raza as Commander, 10 Corps, while the incumbent 10 Corps Commander Lt-Gen Zafar Iqbal has been posted as Director-General of JS at Joint Staff Headquarters. Lt-General Sarfraz Sattar has been posted as Commander II Corps.

ARMY’S CAPITAL STAY EXTENDED

Stay of Pakistan Army in the Federal capital has been extended on Friday for three months for security of key installations.

Interior Ministry has issued notification of extension in stay of the Army until March 3, 2017.

The extension was granted under Article-245 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

As of now, Army personnel are deployed for security of President House, Prime Minister House, Parliament House, Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) and Red Zone.

Soldiers are also to perform duties of rapid response force.

COAS GIVEN BRIEFING AT ISI HQ

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday visited ISI Headquarters and met with Lt-Gen Rizwan Akhtar.

The army chief was given a detailed briefing on the internal and external security situation of the country and ISI’s role in strengthening the national security, including its efforts in countering terrorism.

Gen Qamar Bajwa expressed his complete satisfaction and lauded the contributions and sacrifices of officers and men of premier intelligence agency towards strengthening national defence and security.

Earlier, on his arrival at the ISI HQ, the COAS was received by DG ISI Lt. Gen Rizwan Akhtar. The COAS also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhda to pay homage to the ISI martyrs.