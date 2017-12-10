GUJRAT-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum laid the foundation stone for two academic blocks at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) here the other day.

The new academic blocks will comprise of eight classrooms, two theatrical rooms at each of their three floors apart from a state-of-the-art modern lab. The project, which will cost Rs320 million, will be completed in one year.

“The UoG provides the best teaching and learning experience as part of its strategy to achieve higher education targets. The projects of new student hostel facilities and residential blocks for faculty and staff have already been completed,” Dr Zia said on the occasion. He revealed that the UoG has earmarked Rs460 million in its budget for various other infrastructure projects. The construction of the two academic blocks at Hafiz Hayat Campus was part of the varsity’s mega project management plan.

The ceremony was attended by Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil, Deans Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, Dr Fareeshullah Yousufzai, Dr Fauzia Maqsood, Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir, Director P&D Zaheerullah Babar, Diretor Works, Munir Leghari, Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Director IT Arshad Manzoor Bosal, Dr Shahzad Sarfraz, Maj (r) Umar Younus, other senior faculty members and administration officials.

Boy commits suicide; man shoots self

A young boy committed suicide by taking poisonous pills while a man sustained critical injuries after shooting himself in a separate incident here the other day. According to police, Abdul Rehman, 12, took wheat-preservative pills after being admonished by mother. His condition became critical and he was rushed to Kasur District Headquarters Hospital where he died.

In Naroki Mahjah, Pattoki, 25-year-old Abdul Ghaffar shot himself dead over domestic issue. He was shifted to Pattoki Hospital where he was being treated. Police are investigating.