SIALKOT/SARGODHA - The police claimed to have seized as many as 232kg dead animals meat from a silver coloured car (FDY-2047) during a special checking on Canal Bridge near Motra on Daska-Sialkot here the other day. Veterinary Officer Kamran Ashraf told the newsmen that the car riders were transporting the dead meat, weighing 232kg, to Sialkot city from Chiniot in the car for selling to several local hotels in Sialkot. He said that the police have also arrested Chiniot based four accused car riders identified as Israr Ahmed, Mehfuz Elahi, Zainul Abideen and Ansar Ali. The police quoted the accused as to have confessed that they were taking the unhygienic stale meat of dead animals to Sialkot from Chiniot.

The veterinary officer said that the seized meat was stale, with changed colour and was also found unhygienic and injurious to health during its different test conducted on the spot. The Motra Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registration of a case (703/2018) under sections 270 PPC, B (2) 3 Slaughter Control Act and other sections of Punjab Animals Slaughter Control Act/Amended Ordinance 2016. In Sargodha, the Punjab Food Authority seized unhygienic and substandard food items being sold at the canteen of a government girls’ school on higher rates. The PFA team sealed the canteen and initiated further legal action.

The PFA team raided canteen of the Government Comprehensive Girls High School following different complaints of overcharging and sale of low quality and unwholesome foodstuffs. The PFA officials recovered the unhygienic items and sealed the canteen.