Share:

Islamabad - Shalimar police have arrested two foreigners during a raid on a wine factory and recovered a huge quantity of wine. It is pertinent to mention here that a crackdown against drug peddlers is underway. According to the details, the police team headed by SHO Arshad Mehmood raided house No.107-A, street 41, sector F-10/4 and recovered 2640 wine bottles packed in 136 cartons; 240 imported wine bottles; 500 bottles of beer; 180 litre liquor and wine brewing tools. The police also arrested two foreigners during the raid who were later identified as Lixie Ping and Nie Tieshan. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, according to the police.

The Ramana police have arrested four motorbike thieves and recovered sixteen motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday. He said following the directions of IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, and SSP (Operations) Islamabad, Waqar ud Din Syed had asked all the police officers to start a crackdown against criminals involved in auto-theft cases and to ensure recovery of the stolen vehicles. On his orders, SP (Sadar) Zone Liaqat Hayat Niazi constituted a police team headed by DSP Abdul Razzaq which successfully busted a four-member gang of bike-lifters. The police team also recovered 16 stolen bikes from them and are hopeful fot more recovery.

SSP (Operations) has appreciated the police performance and directed all officers to continue crackdown against the auto thieves.

He reiterated that the prime responsibility of the police is to save the lives and property of the citizens. He said that Islamabad police is utilizing all possible efforts to eradicate crime from the capital city.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is continuing its campaign against those involved in parking their vehicles at wrong places hence causing traffic jams on roads especially near markets.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic)) Sumera Azam is heading the squads especially constituted to take prompt action against such violators who disrupt smooth flow of traffic thereby causing inconvenience for other road-users.

Formal action was taken against such violators in the main markets of Islamabad including G-9 Markaz and F-10 Markaz on Sunday and numerous motorists were issued fine tickets, according to the Islamabad Traffic Police officials.

They said the Superintendent of Police has said this action will be extended to other areas and important shopping centres, malls and business zones of the city.