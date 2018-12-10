Share:

KARACHI - Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that Sarfraz Ahmed is the only viable option for the captain’s job at the moment. “Sarfraz’ performances have been very good of late,” Inzamam said here on Sunday. Speaking on Yasir Shah’s performance, Inzamam said he is performing brilliantly and may be given a chance in the limited-overs format as well. “We hope that goes on to claim 500 wickets,” he added. The chief selector also confirmed that pacer Mohammad Abbas will be available for first Test against South Africa.