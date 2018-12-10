Share:

HYDERABAD - Aiming to create highly skilled human resource from Tharparkar and other districts of Sindh, a group of 73 engineers who were sent to China for training in operation and management of coal power plant have completed their training.

The spokesman of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL) Mohsin Babbar informed here Sunday that the engineers had returned after completing their six-month training in China.

He told that the engineers would take over operation and maintenance of newly built 660 megawatt power plant of EPTL at Thar Coal Block II.

According to him, 3 women were among 73 engineers who were sent to China under the Thar Project and they received training at Yunnan Xunjiansi and Xinjyi power plants. "Out of 73 engineers, 47 percent are from Tharparkar and Umerkot districts and rest of them belong to other districts of Sindh," he told.

The spokesman informed that the EPTL’s two units of 330 MW each would begin supplying electricity to the national grid by February, 2019, adding that the construction work at the plant was 96 percent complete.

The CEO of EPTL Ahsan Zafar Syed said 27 of the brightest engineers from Tharparkar were inducted in the program in March 2017. "We devised an extensive program for their growth which focused on personal as well as professional development. Once equipped with the necessary skills, we provided them with the best exposure and opportunity in the industry by taking them on board our Thar project to gain firsthand experience," he said.

He said the trainees had become representatives of the talent in that region. "The opportunity provided to these 73 individuals served as a glimmer of hope to all the locals that the success of the project will be on our concept of ‘inclusiveness’. For every step we take forward, the people of this region will advance with us," added Ahsan.