Share:

KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and noted neurophysician of the country Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that an early release of Pakistani woman scientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui is the old demand of Pakistanis and she hopes that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would play a historic role in early repatriation of Aafia.

Aafia Movement Pakistan staged ‘Aafia Peace Rally’ on Main University Road from Safari Park to NIPA Chowrangi that was attended by a large number of people and civil society activists.

Raising banners and portraits of Aafia Siddiqui they raised slogans, demanding urgent release of Aafia. Addressing on the occasion, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui said Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari should take notice of the inhuman treatment being meted out to Dr Aafia in prison.

She said today it is the international human rights day and Dr Shireen Mazari should ensure that a protest resolution of Pakistan on this serious matter is lodged in the United Nations, urgently. She said that Pakistan should record a strong protest why the basic human rights of Dr Aafia are being continuously violated.She feared that Dr Aafia Siddiqui is facing a religious persecution in prison.

“Dr Aafia is being asked to change her religion. All sorts of excesses are being meted out to her. Are Pakistanis and Muslims not human being? Aafia Siddiqui is being punished for her being a Pakistani and a Muslim. Presently, the USA requires assistance from Pakistan on the Afghanistan issue. The government of Pakistan before extending any sort of help to the US or initiating any dialogue process should ensure that its daughter is freed from the prison,” Dr Fowzia demanded.

She said the daughters are source of honor for any nation and without giving respect to their daughters no country or nation could attain any economic development or any respect in the comity of nations. Dr Fowzia said Prime Minister Imran Khan should think seriously about this matter. She said progress and prosperity of Pakistan would be only possible when the basic rights of every Pakistani citizen are secured and guaranteed. She said this is good opportunity for Prime Minister to seek release and repatriation of Dr Aafia.

She said the recent tweets of US President Trump have already provided a good atmosphere in which the issue of Dr Aafia could be easily resolved. She hoped that the PTI government would not miss this opportunity as Imran Khan has always supported the cause of Dr Aafia.

Leaders from different political parties and civil society also spoke on the occasion and demanded an early release of the Pakistani mother.