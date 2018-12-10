Share:

ATTOCK - More than 500 men and women, belonging to Sheenbagh village and surrounding areas, have been swindled out of millions of rupees in the name of business. Talking to media, the people, victims of the fraud including Ata Hussain, Saeed Hussain and others, said that in 2015, three brothers - Zia Abbas, Shafqat Abbas and Zaigham, residents of Sheenbagh established a firm “Awami Welfare Centre” and lured people to invest money if they wanted better returns.

A large number of people including men, women and widows from Sheenbagh and surroundings invested money in the business. The owners of the centre were returning Rs8,000 per month against the investment of Rs100,000. It attracted a lot of people to invest money in the project, and millions of rupees were handed over to the owners for investment in the business.

Ata Hussain said that he invested Rs800,000 while Saeed Hussain and his three brothers invested Rs6.8 million collectively. Similarly, Hubdar Jaffery invested Rs2.2 million, Zameer Bukhari invested Rs2.8 million and hundreds of other people invested millions of rupees in the project.

Victims of the fraud said that the owners of the firm also established its offices in Akhori village and Jabbi. They said: “For a brief period, they paid profits to the people on a monthly basis, but all of a sudden they disappeared leaving no clue.”

They added: “More than 500 people have been deprived of their hard-earned money. Some of them were given cheques which have been dishonoured by the banks.” Ata Hussain and others said that they contacted police, but they did not receive a positive response. They demanded that Attock District Police Officer Hasan Asad Alvi take notice of the fraud and arrest the culprits who conned them out of their hard-earned money.

FO official laid to rest

Syeda Fatemi, a young officer who died along with her husband because of gas leakage in a hotel room in Hunza, was laid to rest here on Sunday.

Her funeral was offered at Imambargah Hussainia, and she was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard in Karbala Haleem Shah.

Syeda Fatemi, who tied the knot with an engineer, was an Assistant Director in Ministry of Foreign Affairs in common diplomacy section. She completed post-graduation from Comstas University Attock and joined civil services in 2014. She completed her basic training in 42nd common course and also bagged bronze medal in 35th specialised diplomatic course.

She had recently come back from France after completing a language course. She got married on 29th Nov 2018 just ten days ago and was on a honeymoon trip to Hunza where she along with her husband died because of gas leakage in their room.

Her husband, Syed Shoaib Hassan, 31, was an engineer and was an assistant manager. Their death raises a question as how hotels need to be vigilant towards their clients, and the services they offer in return of receiving high charges. Had there been proper checking, the couple would have survived the tragedy. This is indeed a great loss to their families and to their departments as well.