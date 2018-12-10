Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Terming extremely low voter turnout in the recently concluded so-called civic bodies elections in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir as demise of Indian farcical poll politics, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday reiterated the call for a UN-sponsored plebiscite to determine the will of Kashmiri people for their future.

"India must read loud and clear message stemming from overwhelming rejection of the poll drama by majority of Kashmiri people and should take steps for granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination in line with their aspirations," the AJK President said while addressing a seminar titled "UN Report on Human Rights Violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir: Demographic Changes and Social Implications on Sunday.

The seminar organised by Pakistan House was also addressed by Dr Nazir Gilani, President London-based Jammu and Kashmir Council, world known human rights advocate and novelist, Janne Teller, representative of Syed Ali Shah Gillani in Pakistan, Syed Abdullah Gillani and President of Pakistan House, Rana Athar.

President Sardar Masood Khan said that anger among the people of Kashmir against the illegal occupation of India and atrocities of its forces has reached its climax.

The Kasmiris, he added adequately demonstrated in the fraudulent Punchayat elections, which were massively boycotted by the Kasmiris.

Most of the constituencies remained uncontested as pro election parties have failed to find the contestants. The president said that people of Kashmir want no elections of any kind in the occupied territory except the plebiscite that was promised to them in the resolutions passed by UN Security Council.

Giving details of massive human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said pellet guns are being used ruthlessly to punish the youth of Kashmir for demanding their right of self determination..

Quoting to a report published by New York Times, President Masood said that India has blinded more civilians in Kashmir with pellet guns than any other regime in the recorded history of mankind.

Similarly Al Jazeera reported that 6000 people of all ages mostly teenagers have lost their eyesight either fully or partially and Hiba Nisar was the youngest of the victims.

"The 18 months old victims of the pellet gun, Hiba Nisar even did not know what happened to her when she was hit in the arms of her mother, The President narrated

These incidents he continued reflects rising graph of human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir. Kashmiris are being killed, maimed and tortured in occupied Kashmir in order to terrorize them to accept Indian slavery.

Commenting on the recent report compiled by UN Human Rights commission, the president said that the report first of its kind is significant steps in exposing Indian sponsored terrorism in Kashmir but it was just a tip of the iceberg as it has not been able to record full horror that visits Kashmiris every day in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The UN report followed by another similar report compiled by All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the House of Commons clearly indicted India for gross violation of human rights in Kashmir, he maintained.

He said that these reports at global level have also exploded the myth that India is unassailable for her abuse of human rights.

It would be very difficult for India now to face the overwhelming condemnation and stifle the voice of the people of Kashmir.