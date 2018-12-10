Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the world is on the verge of fourth industrial revolution that would change the overall outlook of the industrial working.

He was addressing as chief guest the ceremony of Initiative of Artificial Intelligence and Computing arranged by Iqra University here on Sunday.

The president said that artificial intelligence and awareness about latest trends is the key to development in the modern world.

Alvi said we need to take such initiatives to introduce and promote the knowledge of artificial intelligence in the country to enable our youth to take full benefit of the opportunities it provides.

Dr Arif Alvi said that this is the time where machines would not only follow the orders of humans but would be able to think and decide for themselves as well through intricately developed algorithms.

He said that it is artificial intelligence through which people are earning their livelihood from other countries without even leaving their houses. This approach is also effective in present times when visa and passport requirement of several countries have become more complicated and demanding, he added.

He was of the view that education is the only thing that can eliminate poverty and take our country further on the path of development.

The president appreciated the initiative of Iqra University for establishing a mechanism to impart education of artificial intelligence and computing.

He also appreciated the cooperation of Saylani Welfare Trust in this regard.