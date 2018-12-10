Share:

PESHAWAR - The membership drive of Awami National Party has been started across the province; however, in some areas there are complaints that they have not received membership books to launch membership campaign.

In district Mardan, the membership campaign has been started under the supervision of party district election commissioner Ahmad Bahadar Khan where books have been distributed in each union council to start member drive for the intra party elections.

In some areas of Mardan, the workers have complained that the old office bearers are not ready to resign from party portfolio. The workers said that until their retirement there would be problems in intra party elections and membership drive which may arise differences in party ranks.

However, it is written in electoral directives that the old organisation will work until the formation of new party organisation.

In district Buner, membership books have reached each union council under the supervision of district election commissioner Sardar Jehan. Membership drive has been started in those areas where membership forms have been distributed while in some areas the drive has not gained momentum.

As per the schedule given party central president Asfandyar Wali Khan, the membership drive will last till January 3 and from February 1, 2019 till March 30, Tehsil and district organisation would be established through intra-party elections.

From April 1, 2019 election would be held for provincial office bearers while from May 1 to May 30, election at central level would be completed.