Share:

MOSCOW - The Iranian authorities detained ten people suspected of committing Thursday’s terrorist attack in the southeastern Iranian port city of Chabahar, Tasnim reported on Sunday citing Police Commander Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari. According to Ashtari, as cited by the Tasnim news agency, ten people were arrested by the security forces in connection with the terrorist attack. The identities of other people involved in the terrorist attack were being identified and they would soon be arrested, he added.