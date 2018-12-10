Share:

ISLAMABAD - First National Scientific Congress will be held in federal capital from December 15-16 to deliberate upon the innovative practices in different heath related fields. A media briefing in this regard will be held at National Press Club on December 10 with panelists including Chairman NSC, Professor Muhammad Iqbal, Professor Dr Tausif Ahmed Rajput, Dr Saeed Ullah Shah and Dr Hadi Khan.

An official of STMU told APP that the core objective of the congress is to disseminate the practices, observations and outcomes of landmark trials and local research, new guidelines and innovations in the field of Medicine, Surgery, Pharmacy, Nursing, Biomedical and Allied Health Science.

The event will be hosted by Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) and Shifa International Hospitals Ltd. (SIH) at Pak-China Friendship Centre. Consultants, general practitioners, chiefs, directors, professors, associate professors, assistant professors, lecturers, demonstrators, pharmacists, nursing and paramedics and undergraduate students will participate in the event, the official said. The National Scientific Congress shall be preceded by pre-congress events including workshops, academic discussions and master classes, and shall be an annual event.

The official said it was a unique congress being organized for the first time in Pakistan, which shall encompass a variety of domains including Information Technology and Digital health under one roof to interact and collaborate with each other for addressing national issues thereby revolutionizing the health sector. The congress shall focus comprehensively upon Modernization, Integration and Application through benefiting from the new guidelines, landmark trials, local research and innovations in the field of Medicine, Surgery, Pharmacy, Nursing, Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences. National Scientific Congress will bring exceptional opportunity and a unique platform to combine the knowledge and experiences of experts from diverse domains, the official added.

The deadline for registration was November 26 while late and on-site registrations will continue till the event day.

According to the experts; the steps like National Scientific Congress will bring an incremental change towards addressing health related issues and lay down foundation for national level policy making. It is highly appreciable that such initiatives are being taken by the private sector with determination to benefit the nation to base a healthy Pakistan.