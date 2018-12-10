Share:

Our country’s less industrial sources is the curse of high rate of unemployment. From them engineers are to many and poor too. Every country developing through making things for exporting them out of country which will power the economy which is needed. Engineers are eligible for making electronic things which are in market no a days, through which China is in top of the list because of valuing engineers and opening industries everywhere in China. Pakistan successfully made brilliant relationships with China, but doesn’t seek how to learn from Chinese experts. The government needs to have glances on China’s industrial environment and do likewise for finishing Unemployment rate in Pakistan.

AM BALOCH,

Singanisar, December 1.