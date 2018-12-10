Share:

KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) following the bomb blast in Gulistan-e-Jauhar locality where Mehfi-e-Milad ceremony was being held by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

According to details, at least eight people were injured during a low intensity blast at Mehfil-e-Milad near Perfume Chowk in locality of Gulistan-e-Jauhar area late on Saturday night. Soon after the blast Law enforcement agencies and rescue teams reached the blast site. The injured persons were shifted to a private hospital and later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC). All injured persons were later discharged from the hospital after medical first aid.

An FIR No 163/18 was registered under Sections 7 of the anti-terrorism act, 3/4/5 of the explosive act and 324/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of Sharae Faisal police official sub-inspector Javed Akhtar against unidentified persons.

The FIR reads that the terrorists had planted an explosive device along with the Milad’s tent and it exploded with a loud bang. IED was planted with the intention to kill and injure people along creating a panic situation in the locality, it added.

Earlier, police suspected that terrorists threw hand cracker at the Milad venue however the bomb disposal squad’s experts later confirmed in their report that the improvised explosive device weighted around 300 grams of explosive was used by the terrorists. Police said that the case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Talking to the media men during the visit at blast site, IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that the investigations regarding the blast are underway and case was being investigated from different angles.

He said that several groups are operating in the Karachi and wants to disrupt the peace of city. The officials investigating have traced the suspects involved in the Chinese consulate attack and several suspects have also been apprehended in connection with the consulate attack.