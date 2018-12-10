Share:

Chicken meat a danger of malignancy as per the ongoing report of FDA chicken meat particularly chicken liver which contains arsenic can lead towards various sort of malignant growth such is skin disease, kidney malignant growth and some more. Malignant growth is one of the demise driving illnesses in Asia because of absence of mindfulness, absence of offices for better treatment, and furthermore dodging those things which can cause disease. The proportion of malignant growth is bit by bit getting high and there is no any control on it. I ask for to the specialists to check the arsenic amount of chicken meat before it is supply to open.

SAKEENA LB,

Turbat, December 1.