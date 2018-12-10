Share:

It was a regular Saturday morning me and my mom were discussing pathetic Chicken egg idea by PM I was laughing at vacuous business plan whist l mom was somehow in a favour of the fact that something is better than nothing for people who are living below the poverty line to generate income! Its true but I don’t believe what I heard from a person who is PM of pakistan presenting such hollow structure for raising economy. My maid after listening of all our conversation came to my mom seems very excited and and asked her “Baji mujhy b batain na k kahan murghian mil rahi hain main b jaoun or Imran khan kab yeh sab karny wala hy main ny b leni hain main to kehti hun mujhy abhi hi koi de day jab b hua mjhy zaror batana!

Sister, do let me know where this whole chicken plan by Imran khan has been executed? I want to have them right away where these chicken’s are available I want to go there I keenly want to take them, Do let me know.

MAHRUKH IBRAHIM,

Abbottabad, December 1.