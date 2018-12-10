Share:

KASUR/TOBA TEK SINGH - Two citizens including a woman were shot at and injured for resistance while the others were deprived of cash and other valuables in a spate of robberies in Kasur City and suburbs the other day.

According to police sources, two robbers snatched a motorcycle and cash worth Rs51,000 from Nazakat Ali in Devkhara, Ellahabad. Similarly, three robbers snatched a motorbike from Zeeshan in Rao Khanewala, Raja Jang.

In Kanganpur, near Kul area, two robbers shot at and injured M Arshad for resistance. While in Khuddian Khas, six dacoits entered the house of Azhar in Alfalah Colony, and they looted Rs50,000 cash and three cell phones at gunpoint.

In Bhatta Haji Sohna Deen, dacoits barged into the house of Shaukat Ali, and they beat Bushra Bibi, wife of Shaukat Ali, for showing resistance. Police were investigating.

In Toba Tek Singh, dacoits shot at and injured a villager for resistance on Saturday night in Chak 90/JB, Gojra. Villagers told the media that seven outlaws forced their entry into the house of Waseem and looted cash worth Rs50,000, gold ornaments, and mobile phones at gunpoint. When Waseem offered resistance, they opened fire on him. He was wounded critically and rushed to Gojra THQ Hospital where doctors referred him to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.