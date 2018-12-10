Share:

SHIKARPUR - A large number of computer operators took out a rally from Press Club Shikarpur to Mirani Park to record their peaceful protest for upgradation here on Sunday.

The rally was led by Ali Bakhsh Abro, Lal Muhammad Mangi and others under the banner Information Technology Association Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders said that the post of computer operators, data entry operators are considered as backbone of every department while computer operators are performing their duties with great gusto despite that computer operators have been deprived from up gradation on the other hand Sindh government has up-graded the number of posts including junior clerk, senior clerk, office assistant, office superintendent, naib qaid in various departments and others posts and granted time-scale for them, but computer operators have been deprived from upgradation and time scale which is highly regrettable act and sheer injustice with computer operators.

“Various departments of Punjab and KP provinces upgraded the post of computer operator/data entry operator into BPS-16, but bureaucracy is reluctant to upgrade the post of computer operator/data entry operator in Sindh,” they held.

Protesters demanded Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh chief secretary, finance secretary, SG&AD secretary to take notice of the injustice with computer operators, data entry operators and key punch operators so that increasing disappointment could be eliminated from them and they could concentrate on their work with great gusto.

In last, protesters threatened if they compelled and their demands would not meet who have to hold protest in favour of their demands in front of Chief Minister House.

Protesters wore black bands on their arms and chanting slogans for upgradation.

Kidnapped boy recovered

ASP Shikaprur claimed to have recovered a kidnapped teenage boy after an encounter at katcha area of Rustam police station and arrested two alleged kidnappers while seized arms recovered from them.

ASP Shikarpur Farooque Amjad, claimed during the briefing at Rustam Police Station that after getting information heavy contingent police headed by him cordoned off the area and succeeded in releasing a teenage boy identified as Asghar Ali Napar, who was kidnapped at gunpoint when he was going to his village Boja Napar along with his father Mumtaz after sealing the Milk at Shikarpur city, and arrested two kidnappers identified as Ali Ahmed Jatoi and Muhammad Moosa and seized the weapons recovered from their possession.

However, according to reports reaching here that an alleged kidnapper Ali Ahmed Jatoi has confessed the crime while Muhammad Moosa Bhutto rejected the claims of police and termed to it as conspiracy against him.

Later, the boy was handed over to his heirs after maintaining the record.