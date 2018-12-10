Share:

Everyone wants to become successful in life but no one wants to fail, but why? Why the people are afraid of failure? Now-a-days, people think that they have to make a big jump like a tiger to reach top level position. According to them, it is very easy to have a successful life. They just see front side of a person’s life but they do not know how much struggle he/she has done to become a successful. How many times he/she has to face failure in life? Did they stop their struggle? Did they become victim of inferiority complex?

Today, I am writing this article this purpose to spread awareness among people not to be afraid of your failures. Failures are key points of your life. Without having failure, you cannot get a successful life. Your success is a composition of your determination, hardships and struggle.

Life is just not a name of full leisure and pleasure. Life is full of hardships just to check your patience towards your goal. You just need to tackle these hardships with courage and you just have to keep faith in your Creator. Can you imagine the hardships of a poor man? He has to work at a very low salary package just to support his family. Poor man does not want comfort for his life but his foremost duty is to provide comfort to his family. Remember one thing; your failures are steps of your success stair. Just take steps like a small baby who cannot run immediately.

At the end, I just want to say that failures cannot stop you from achieving your goals. All failures are lesson for you. If you do not learn from your failures, it is your fault. I repeat it, failures are just inspiration. Do not pay attention what other people say. Just focus on your life and its goal.

SARMAD SARWAR,

Lahore, November 23.