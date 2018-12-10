Share:

SIALKOT - The provision of ventilators to 21 public hospitals in all six districts of Gujranwala division has been stopped allegedly due to unavailability of funds.

According to the senior officials of Health Department, the PML-N government had planned to provide the advanced ventilators to 21 public hospitals in Gujranwala division for providing advanced healthcare to the local people.

The PML-N government had also allocated Rs400 million for this project besides forming a high power purchasing committee. The officials added that now the PTI government had stopped to provide funds of Rs400 million meant for this project due to which the supply of the ventilators had been suspended for the last three consecutive months.

The local patients were suffering from great a ordeal due to unavailability of the ventilators in the said 21 government hospitals located in six districts - Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala. They were forced to go to the private hospitals and clinics for medical treatment.

Locals have expressed grave concern over this critical situation. They have urged the government to look into the matter, release the funds, and ensure early provision of the ventilators in the above-mentioned government hospitals.