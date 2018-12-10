Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - A person died and three others including a minor sustained gunshot wounds in jubilation fire at a wedding here on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in village Bara Dari near Safdarabad Sunday evening. According to police and locals, wedding of Manzoor was underway when some guests resorted to intense firing in jubilation as soon as the wedding procession reached near the house of bride.

Resultantly, one Falik Sher got a bullet and died on the spot while three others including father of the groom Manzoor, minor boy Azam and a guest sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital. The Safdarabad Police started investigation.

Meanwhile, the DPO took serious notice of the incident and directed the police concerned to arrest the accused at the earliest.