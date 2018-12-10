Share:

OKARA - A man chopped to death his wife, mother of six, over suspicion that she had developed "illicit-relations" with some of the village.

The police said the incident occurred in village 36/GD in the Gogera Police precincts. The accused identified as Muhammad Nasir doubted character of his wife Zeenat Bibi, mother of six children. The couple often quarrelled over the issue. Sunday morning, they again exchanged harsh words over the issue and in a fit of rage, Nasir picked up a chopper and attacked Zeenat Bibi.

He hit the woman with repeated blows of the chopper. The woman died of the spot while the accused fled the scene. On information, the Gogera Police rushed to the scene and shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and registered a case against the accused with no arrest till filing of this report.

LABOURer DIES, 7 INJURED IN BOILER EXPLOSION

A labourer died and four others sustained critical injuries when a boiler exploded here at a rice mills. According to Rescue 1122, boiler of a rice mills situated at village 50/2L exploded Sunday morning. Resultantly, eight employees were working around got injured.

One of identified as Zahid, son of Sadiq, resident of village 46/2l died on the spot, whereas seven others including Afzal of 46/2L, Unrab of 33/2R and Liaqat of Sahiwal got injured and were rushed to hospital from where four of them were referred to Jinnah Hospital Lahore in critical condition. The police have registered a case against the mills owner.