LAHORE - Pakistan found another outstanding talent in form of Mustafa Faran Baig, who won two gold medals in classic powerlifting in Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship held at Mangolia. Mustafa was the only player representing Pakistan in these games, which are being participated by players from 37 different countries including 40 from India, 60 from China and 30 from Japan. By winning the gold in power and dead lifting in Asian Games, the Pakistani powerlifter set record for Pakistan while he also won silver and bronze medal in other categories of the games. Mustafa is also outstanding in educational field, as he is A-level student, who qualified O-level with straight A in all subjects. He is school prefect for Atchison College. Beside power-lifting, Mustafa is also outstanding in football as and he is a captain of school football team. He played international football tournament in Italy, Spain and Czech Republic. He also played for Sparta Football Club and was captain of British International School in Prague. Appreciating the efforts of Mustafa, his admirers said that government should patronize this rare talent so that Pakistan can mark its identity in international arena of games beside cricket and hockey.–PR