RAWALPINDI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Chapter has launched anti-corruption drive with an attractive style as displayed banners “Say No to Corruption” on Rickshaws to create maximum awareness among masses regarding the menace of corruption. Director Anti-Corruption, Muhammad Arif Rahim, said the government was taking concrete steps to create awareness among people at gross root level to get rid of corruption from our country. Earlier, a drive was launched through displaying banners at main chowks of the city.