Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy celebrated 47th HANGOR Day on Sunday to commemorate the courage and valour of the force that sank Indian Navy Ship KHUKRI in 1971 war. A simple yet elegant ceremony was held by 5th Submarine Squadron at Maritime Museum in Karachi where ex-PNS/M HANGOR is displayed in this connection.

According to PN spokesperson, Vice Admiral (R) Abaid Ullah Khan was chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, he said that Submarine HANGOR remained a pride for Pakistan Navy in 1971 war and its gallant action was a spectacular tactical battle resulting in sinking of Indian Navy’s frigate. He said that the sinking of KHUKRI crippled Indian Navy’s morale and its nefarious designs of subsequent attacks on Karachi.

Vice Admiral (R) Abaid Ullah also paid rich tribute to heroic action of PNS/M GHAZI which was deployed off Vishakhapatnam due to which Indian Navy moved its navy ship VIKRANT further eastward to the Andaman Island which made the ship ineffective throughout the war. In recognition of their courage, the valiant crew of HANGOR was decorated with 4 Sitara-e-Jurrats, 6 Tamgha-e-Jurrats and 14 lmtiazi Asnaad. This is the highest number of operational gallantry awards given to a single unit of Pakistan Navy. The ceremony was attended by Submarine HANGOR’s veterans and a large number of senior serving and retired naval officers.

ECP seeks MPs’ assets details by 31st

Our Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan asked parliamentarians to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities including their spouses and dependent children by December 31st. The ECP has drawn attention of the members of Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies to submit the required details with the commission. This is a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017. The ECP warned those who failed to comply with its directive might as a consequence face suspension of their membership.