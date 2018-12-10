Share:

LAHORE - City police have identified the gunman who shot dead a bride outside a beauty parlour in the main bazaar in Raiwind on Saturday evening. Police official Rashid Hayat on Sunday told reporters that the murder suspect, identified as Mustafa Jutt, was still at large. However, he said, father of the alleged killer was detained by police after a raid. “Police are hunting for the killer and he would be arrested very soon,” SP Investigation (Sadar police division) Hayat said.

The police identified the killer after examining the phone calls record of the victim, he added. To a question, he said the police raided the house of the alleged killer in Jia Bagga locality but it was locked from outside. According to initial police investigations, Mustafa Jutt had proposed Tahira Bibi, daughter of Ashiq Masih, but the family rejected his marriage proposal. Then, Mustafa Jutt started threatening the girl on mobile phone. Reportedly, Mustafa Jutt had warned the girl that he would not allow her to marry any other person if she would not tie her knot with him. Twenty-year-old Tahira and her sister Shahnaz were going to a beauty parlour when a motorcyclist stopped them in the main bazaar on Saturday. The man took out a 30-bore pistol and opened straight fire on both the sisters. As a result, Tahira sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. Her sister Shahnaz was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries and her condition was said to be out of danger. The police late Sunday handed over the body to the family for burial after the autopsy. Tahira’s wedding was planned for Sunday. The police registered a murder case against the alleged killer on the complaint of father of the victim. Further investigation was underway.

IGP takes notice of two women’s killing outside Khanewal court

Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi on Sunday took notice of the horrific shooting that left two women dead outside the sessions’ court in district Khanewal on Saturday. According to police, both the women were going to appear before a judge in connection with a murder case when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them with automatic weapons outside the district and sessions court.

The victims identified as Asma Bibi and Taj Begum died on the spot. The attackers fled instantly. The provincial police chief on Sunday contacted the Khanewal district police officer and ordered immediate arrest of the killers. According to a police spokeswoman, a special police team headed by Jahanian DSP was working on the case and the culprits would be brought to justice very soon. However, no arrest was made till filing of this report.