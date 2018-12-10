Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways is planning to launch three tourist trains soon with an aim to promote tourism in the country under the directives of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. “The tourist trains with steam engines will be operated between Rawalpindi- Taxila, Peshawar-Attock Bridge, and Karachi-Keenjhar Lake” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. He said launch of these trains would help Pakistan Railways to earn extra revenue. To a question, he said that different departments of federal and provincial government had to pay Rs 2715.41 million to Pakistan Railways on account of freight and level crossing maintenance Charges, etc. Giving details, he said Pakistan Railways has total outstanding amount against the departments of federal government is Rs 945.009 million and Rs. 1770.401 million against the provincial government departments. He said that federal departments including Defence has to pay Rs 831.082 million on account of freight and level crossing maintenance charges, National Highway Rs 55.464 million of level crossing and maintenance authority charges, Postal Rs 19.994 million of land charges, Post Master General Rs 17.055 million of freight charges, State Bank of Pakistan Rs 12.799 million of freight charges and Controller General of Accounts, Islamabad Rs 8.615 million of pension share.

The outstanding amount against provincial department including Food, Communication and Works, Irrigation, Police and Local Government and Community Development (Municipalities TMAs, TMOs etc, he added. He said that Pakistan Railways had to receive Rs 371.490 million from different departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 1228.872 from Punjab, Rs 146.208 million of Sindh and Rs 23.831 million from Balochistan government departments. The official said that the provincial government departments had to pay outstanding amount on account of level crossing and maintenance charges, passion share and land charges.