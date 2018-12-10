Share:

KARACHI - Weather turned pleasant due to intermittent rain in parts of the city, on Sunday.

On the morning different areas including Malir, Landhi Korangi, Gulshan Iqbal and Defense and some parts of Gulistan-e-Juhar received intermitted rain, while area people came outside and enjoyed pleasant weather.

At Nazimabad, Old Numaish area, Saddar Keemari and Lyari and some adjacent areas of the city also recorded intermittent rain in evening time as a result worst traffic jam also witnessed in these localities.

The Met office also predicted rain on Monday while people taking to social media to share the videos.

According to residents of different areas, electricity went down after first drop of rain as according to K-electric officials due to technical fault some of area’s grid stations have stopped the supplies of electricity.

“The technicians are working efficiently and electricity will be restored within hours,” the official added.

According to Met Office, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala Division, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may receive scattered rain in upcoming days.