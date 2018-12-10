Share:

LAHORE - Rimsha Ijaz Khan clinched the title in the 2nd PGA Ladies Golf Championship 2018, which concluded here at the Defence Raya Golf Course on Sunday.

Rimsha attained ascendancy over her competing mates with a three rounds aggregate score of 219. She was flawless and enabled her to reach the winning level with a flourish. The runner-up in gross section was Aania Farooq of Airmen Golf Club Karachi with an aggregate gross score of 230 while Ghazala Yasmin of Garrison came third with aggregate score of 234.

The top performer in net section was Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya, whose three-day net score of 212 certainly created a stir with her excellent hitting and adroit work on the greens. The runner-up net prize went to Arooba Ali of Rawalpindi, her net score being 214. She is another upcoming lady player who is set for higher honors in days to come. Ana James Gill of Royal Palm came third, the net aggregate score being 218.

In silver category;3rd gross, Zeenat Ayesha (Islamabad); 2nd gross, Tehmina Rashid (Islamabad); 1st gross, Naghmana Atif (Karachi); 3rd net, Rafaqat Abjad (Rawalpindi); 2nd net, Ayesha Fauzan (MGGC); 1st net, MrsTabassum Sharif (Karachi); bronze category; 3rd gross, Rabia Tiwana(Gymkhana); 2nd gross, Shabana Waheed (Garrison); 1st gross, Shahar Bano Hamdani (Rawalpindi); 3rd net, Mrs Moonus Saba (Gymkhana); 2nd net, Shahnaz Saleem (MGGC); 1st net, Mina Zainab (Gymkhana). The team event was won by the Lahore team.

This championship was organised by the ladies team headed by Mrs Asma Shami, with a few other devoted and passionate ones ensuring a competition of national standing. At the conclusion of the championship, Mrs Amer Riaz distributed prizes among the winners.